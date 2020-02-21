What if your work doesn’t offer a 401K?

If you don’t have access to a 401K-- experts tell us an IRA is the best option. Which you can set up with most brokerages and some banks. You can get a financial adviser to help you too according to our partners at the financial website NerdWallet. And if you’re worried about the cost of that-- there’s a ton of inexpensive robo-advisers that will manage an IRA for you. Contribution limits are $6,000 this year-- or $7,000 if you’re age 50 or older.