TSA: Man caught with loaded gun at Richmond airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Williamsburg man was arrested on Thursday after the Transportation Security Administration says they caught him with a loaded handgun at the airport.
TSA at Richmond International Airport said an officer spotted .380 caliber handgun loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber, in the traveler’s carry-on bag.
“TSA officials notified the airport police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the handgun and detained the man for questioning before arresting him on a weapons charge,” TSA said in a release.
The man was issued a summons by police.
Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in check baggage if they are properly stored and declared at check-in.
So far this year, TSA has confiscated five guns at the Richmond International Airport.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.