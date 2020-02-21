TSA: Man caught with loaded gun at Richmond airport

A Williamsburg man was arrested on Thursday after the Transportation Security Administration says they caught him with a loaded handgun at the airport. (Source: TSA)
By Hannah Smith | February 21, 2020 at 3:02 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 3:03 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Williamsburg man was arrested on Thursday after the Transportation Security Administration says they caught him with a loaded handgun at the airport.

TSA at Richmond International Airport said an officer spotted .380 caliber handgun loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber, in the traveler’s carry-on bag.

“TSA officials notified the airport police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the handgun and detained the man for questioning before arresting him on a weapons charge,” TSA said in a release.

The man was issued a summons by police.

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in check baggage if they are properly stored and declared at check-in.

So far this year, TSA has confiscated five guns at the Richmond International Airport.

