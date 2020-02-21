RPS completes solar panel project

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools (RPS) will be announcing the completion of its solar panel project.
Governor Ralph Northam, RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras and Secure Futures Solar CEO Tony Smith will be in attendance at the announcement.
The announcement will take place at Lucille M. Brown Middle School on Feb. 21 at 1 p.m.
The project is the largest solar energy system completed at a K-12 school division in Virginia to date.
Solar panels have been installed on 10 campuses across the division.
The solar panels will produce enough electricity to power more than 500 average homes per year.
Generating solar power will save RPS approximately $2 million in utility power over the next 20 years.
