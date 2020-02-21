Police: Investigation underway after three homes shot

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police say an investigation is underway after three separate homes were shot within six hours.
On Feb. 20 at approximately 6:35 p.m., officers responded to multiple calls about shots being fired at the 2500 block of Jackson Street.
Officers canvassed the area and located a residence with several bullet holes.
The occupants of the residence were contacted and there were no reported injuries.
At 7:58 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of South 18th Avenue after a caller reported that their residence was shot multiple times.
According to police, a dark-colored SUV was seen leaving the area at high speed.
The occupants were not injured.
On Feb. 21 at 12:36 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Kenwood Avenue after a resident called saying their residence was shot also.
No occupants were injured.
Police say they were able to locate evidence from the location.
According to Chief Kamran Afzal, “The police department continues to work with our community partners and seeks your help in interrupting the violence."
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-541-2202.
