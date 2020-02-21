Police: “Card cracker” deposited counterfeit checks at several banks in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a ‘card cracker’ has deposited counterfeit checks at several banks in Richmond.
According to police, between Dec. 26 and Dec. 28, a suspect deposited counterfeit checks into an Atlantic Union Bank account.
Several checks adding up to a total of $6,000 were deposited at different branches throughout the Richmond metro area, police say.
The Federal Trade Commission says card crackers work to gain access to your bank account.
Once card crackers have access, they deposit multiple checks, usually remotely, and then make a quick ATM or money order withdrawals.
Card cracker’s goals are to get the cash in hand before the bank figures out the fraudulent checks.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
