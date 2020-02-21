Police arrest alleged serial arsonist for Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police have arrested a Prince George man accused of setting a house on fire in June 2019.
David Elton Starke Jr., 25, was charged with one count of arson to an occupied dwelling and breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson in connection to the fire on the 13100 block of Singer Road.
The arrest comes after a seven-month-long investigation by Chesterfield Police and Fire.
On June 14, 2019, Chesterfield responded to a call for the house fire around 4 p.m., but the brick home was fully engulfed upon arrival.
Starke was served warrants at Riverside Regional Jail earlier this week where he was being held on other charges. Those charges are in connection to another series of arsons out of Prince George County.
Prince George police were called to Touchstone Bank on Crossings Boulevard at 2 a.m. June 30, 2019, and found several fires burning around the building, which was extinguished by firefighters.
While investigating those fires, another fire was reported at Baileys Ridge Apartments. Residents were able to put out that fire, which started in a stairwell.
The investigation into those arsons was a joint effort by Prince George and Dinwiddie County authorities.
On Jan. 29, 2020, Starke was found guilty of arson in a Dinwiddie courtroom. He is awaiting sentencing.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.