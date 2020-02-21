Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A pedestrian has been seriously injured after a hit-and-run.
On the evening of Feb. 20 between 8:50 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. an unidentified vehicle traveling east in the 2200 block of Magnolia Street, struck and seriously injured a male pedestrian walking along Magnolia Street.
The victim was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene heading east on Magnolia Street towards Mechanicsville Turnpike.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
