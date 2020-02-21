News to Know for Feb. 21: Road conditions; Solar panel project; Woman still missing; Wegmans meeting; Black History Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Grab your snow boots, a window scraper, a heavy jacket and walk veryyyy carefully as you head out the door today!
First Alert Weather Day Friday for ice on roads and sidewalks. Use extra caution.
AM slick spots possible otherwise turning mostly sunny and staying cold. Highs in the upper 30s.
The Virginia Department of Transportation has been pre-treating roads ahead of anticipated winter weather across Central Virginia.
A VDOT spokesperson says crews will remain on standby overnight Thursday into Friday, and until the roads are clear and passable.
Plowing will be performed to clear away slush as needed and where two inches of snow or more have accumulated.
Richmond Public Schools (RPS) will be announcing the completion of its solar panel project.
Governor Ralph Northam, RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras and Secure Futures Solar CEO Tony Smith will be in attendance at the announcement.
The announcement will take place at Lucille M. Brown Middle School on Feb. 21 at 1 p.m.
Joan Marie Orr, 69 from New Kent County is still missing.
According to the New Kent Sheriff’s Office, Ms. Joan Marie Orr, 69, has not been seen by her family since she left her residence on Feb. 15 in the 8900 block of Tunstall Road at approximately 7:00 p.m.
Orr was driving a 2013 Ford Escape with the license plate “WSG-1153”. Orr’s direction of travel is unknown.
Anyone with information on Ms. Joan Marie Orr’s whereabouts should contact the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500.
Concerns about a proposed Wegman’s Distribution Center drew out hundreds of neighbors who wanted to voice their disapproval of the 1.3 million square foot facility.
The Board of Supervisors will make the final decision whether to approve or deny the rezoning amendment application, following a public hearing on the matter.
Wegmans has set forth in the performance agreement their objective of breaking ground in the Spring of 2020 and being fully operational by early 2022.
The City of Petersburg will be hosting a Black History Festival.
The festival will have dance performances, food vendors, live music and more.
The Black History Festival will take place on Feb. 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Petersburg High School.
