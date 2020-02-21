Longwood looks to sweep High Point

YOUTH MOVEMENT: High Point has relied heavily on its freshmen. John-Michael Wright, Eric Coleman Jr., Caden Sanchez and Jamal Wright have combined to account for 57 percent of the team's scoring this year and 67 percent of all Panthers points over the team's last five games.JUMPING FOR JOHN-MICHAEL: John-Michael Wright has connected on 33.3 percent of the 168 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 21 over his last three games. He's also converted 77.3 percent of his foul shots this season.