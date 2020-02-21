Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-TITANIC ARTIFACTS
Firm wants to recover the Titanic's iconic telegraph machine
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The salvage firm that's plucked silverware and china from the wreckage of the Titanic now wants to recover the Marconi Wireless Telegraph Machine. The device had transmitted the doomed ship's increasingly frantic distress calls. Lawyers for the company, R.M.S. Titanic, Inc., called witnesses before a federal judge on Thursday to explain why the company should be allowed to possibly cut into the rapidly deteriorating ship to recover the device before it's irretrievable. Witnesses said the machine is iconic and would connect people to the ship's legacy and its passengers. A federal judge overseeing the matter said that it was too early for her to make a decision on the company's proposal.
AP-VA-HOUSE SPEAKER-THREAT
Police say they've arrest man who threatened House speaker
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they've arrested a man who threatened House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn. Capitol Police said Stephen Hartzell, 23, was taken into custody Thursday in Norfolk. Police said they investigated Hartzell after he posted something on Filler-Corn's Facebook page. Police did not specify what was said in the Facebook post, which has been removed. Several Democratic lawmakers say they've been threatened this year by people upset over proposed new gun laws. A new Democratic majority at the legislature is in the final steps of passing a series of new gun restrictions. It was not immediately clear whether Hartzell has hired an attorney.
WHITE NATIONALIST-THREATS
White nationalist to remain in jail for now
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hearing to determine whether a leading white nationalist from New Hampshire can be released from jail has been continued until next week. Christopher Cantwell, who rose to prominence in 2017 after a violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, pleaded not guilty in January to federal charges that he threatened to rape the wife of a person with whom he was having a dispute. The indictment alleges that Cantwell threatened to injure another person if the victim did not provide him with personal information about an unidentified third party. Cantwell has remained in detention ever since and his trial is set for March.
AP-US-WINTER-WEATHER
Snow falls across coastal North Carolina, Virginia
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Snow has been falling across North Carolina and Virginia, including in coastal areas that rarely see snow. Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that parts of northeastern North Carolina will see the most precipitation in the state, with as much as 3-6 inches. He issued a statement warning that whiteout conditions could occur along the coast. In Virginia, the National Weather Service reported that snow was sticking in places like Suffolk near the coast. The weather service said in tweets that southeast Virginia looks like a “winter wonderland” but also cautioned that driving could be dangerous.
DEFENSE-INTELLIGENCE-LEAK-PLEA
Ex-intelligence official pleads to leaking Top Secret info
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former counterterrorism analyst has pleaded guilty to leaking classified information to two journalists, including one he was dating. Henry Kyle Frese of Philadelphia held a top-secret clearance when he worked at the Defense Intelligence Agency. He pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Alexandria to illegally transmitting national defense information. The court papers do not explicitly identify the journalists who received the information, but details make it clear that the recipients were Amanda Macias of CNBC and Courtney Kube of NBC News. Frese’s prosecution is one of several in recent years that's part of a crackdown on leaks of classified information.
VIRGINIA TECH-HAZING LAWSUIT
Lawsuit over Virginia Tech hazing suspension settled
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A lawsuit from a former Virginia Tech student who was accused of overseeing a ceremony that violated the school's hazing policy has been settled. The Roanoke Times reports a university spokesman said Wednesday that the matter had been mutually resolved. Darrien Brown had filed a federal lawsuit last month alleging he was denied due process when administrators suspended him for two semesters. He was accused of overseeing a blood-pinning ceremony in which the sharp ends of military pins are pushed into the chests of cadets. Neither the school spokesman nor Brown's attorney would confirm whether Brown was readmitted to Virginia Tech.
AMAZON WAREHOUSE
Amazon announces new Virginia warehouse
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Retail giant Amazon is planning to open a new warehouse and delivery center in Virginia. Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that Amazon is planning a new facility in Prince George County that will create up to 150 new jobs. Amazon has built several warehouses in Virginia and currently has more than 10,000 full-time employees in the state. The company announced in 2018 that it plans to locate its new East Coast headquarters in Northern Virginia, which could add as many as 38,000 workers over the next 20 years.
VIRGINIA-FALSE SHOOTER REPORT
Virginia child behind bars after false active shooter report
HENRICO, Va. (AP) — A Virginia middle schooler has been taken into custody, accused of falsely reporting an active shooter. Henrico police say the juvenile was placed in detention Tuesday on the misdemeanor charge. Police did not release the juvenile's age or identity. Police initially said they received a 911 text on Jan. 13 indicating there was an active shooter in the same block as the Moody Middle School. They said they methodically searched the school, but did not find any evidence of a shooter or of any gunfire.