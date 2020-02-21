'I love it’: Snow creates winter wonderland in Sussex County

SUSSEX Co., Va. (WWBT) - People who live south of Richmond saw the most snow Thursday. In Sussex County, snow began falling early in the evening. It started as rain and then shifted into a wintry mix before turning into snow.
While the snow is nice to look at, several school officials decided it’s not the best thing to have young kids walking to their bus stops or even bus drivers hitting slick roads in the morning, so there are multiple school closings.
"I love it!” 11-year-old Chelsea proudly yelled. “Because I don’t have to go to school.”
With a snowball in hand, she's to hit the snow.
"{We’re} playing in the snow,” 14-year-old Nicholas Wooford said.
A field of snow offers so many options.
The snow in Sussex County was falling steady just before 5 p.m. Thursday and it continued for hours.
"We’re seeing a lot of snow sticking to everything but the road - thank God,” neighbor Winston Shultz said.
It’s piled up on cars, in yards and even on the playground at Stoney Creek Park, off of I-95.
"I think we need more,” Chelsea said.
"We’re going to enjoy this nice snow while it lasts,” said Kevin Maynard, because for him it means quality time with the kids.
