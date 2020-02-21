Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Surging Maryland has moved into position to win its first Big Ten regular season title by playing with confidence and poise. The No. 7 Terrapins have won nine straight to take a two-game lead with five to play. Coach Mark Turgeon says “it's nice to be on top right now" but knows the stretch run will be challenging. Maryland plays three of its next four games on the road, beginning Sunday at Ohio State. The Terps appear up to the task, especially with sophomore forward Jalen Smith riding a streak of nine successive double-doubles.