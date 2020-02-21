Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals lost 4-3 in overtime to the Montreal Canadiens despite Alex Ovechkin scoring his 699th career goal. Washington has lost three in a row and seven of its past 10 games. The same defensive woes that have plagued the Capitals for weeks hurt them against the Canadiens. Goaltender Braden Holtby allowed four goals on 32 shots, but was hung out to dry by his teammates. Montreal defenseman Ben Chiarot scored his second of the game 58 seconds into 3-on-3 OT to win it for Montreal. The Canadiens snapped a five-game losing streak and won for the first time since Feb. 8.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Surging Maryland has moved into position to win its first Big Ten regular season title by playing with confidence and poise. The No. 7 Terrapins have won nine straight to take a two-game lead with five to play. Coach Mark Turgeon says “it's nice to be on top right now" but knows the stretch run will be challenging. Maryland plays three of its next four games on the road, beginning Sunday at Ohio State. The Terps appear up to the task, especially with sophomore forward Jalen Smith riding a streak of nine successive double-doubles.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 7 Maryland visits No. 25 Ohio State on Sunday. The Big Ten-leading Terrapins look to win their 10th in a row and complete a two-game sweep against the Buckeyes, after beating them 67-55 at home last month behind Anthony Cowan Jr.'s 20 points. Ohio State shot just 31% in that one, 5 for 27 on 3-pointers. With a two-game lead over No. 9 Penn State, Maryland also hopes to create more space in the conference standings.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — ACC title contenders No. 8 Florida State and No. 11 Louisville may have more on their minds than just their upcoming games this weekend. The 11th-ranked Cardinals and No. 8 Florida State have a showdown Monday night that could go a long way to determining the regular-season champion. First, the Seminoles must get past North Carolina State and the Cardinals must contend with North Carolina. Both games take place Saturday. Louisville moved back into first place in the league race this past Wednesday night with a win over Syracuse.