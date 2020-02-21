Democrats push to update school immunization schedule over objections from antivaxxers, GOP

Anti-vaccine sentiment has been building for decades and the World Health Organization has recently listed it as a top threat to global health, according to The New York Times, which describes the movement as “a byproduct of an internet humming with rumor and misinformation; the backlash against Big Pharma; an infatuation with celebrities that gives special credence to the anti-immunization statements from actors like Jenny McCarthy, Jim Carrey and Alicia Silverstone, the rapper Kevin Gates and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. And now, the Trump administration’s anti-science rhetoric.”