Christiansburg PD determines no policies were violated during Delegate Hurst’s traffic stop

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ7) - The Christiansburg Police Department held a press conference Friday morning to release details of the internal investigation revolving around Delegate Chris Hurst’s traffic stop in January 2020.
Hurst was stopped early in the morning on January 26, after a Christiansburg officer observed the vehicle traveling over the posted speed limit.
The officer noticed Hurst's eyes were red and the car smelled of alcohol. After a routine check of his license, he asked Hurst to follow a pen with his eyes. He then administered a field sobriety test and a breath test.
While Hurst struggled to walk and turn, the officer determined his performance was satisfactory on all other field tests. Hurst blew a .085 on his prelim breath test - an investigative tool that is not admissible in court. The officer released Hurst without charges.
As a part of the internal investigation, the Christiansburg PD reviewed its policies, interviewed the officer who conducted the stop and reviewed his past DUI performances.
As a result of the investigation, the department determined no departmental policies were violated and there was no favoritism involved due to Hurst’s title.
The department concluded the officer treated Hurst just as anyone else would have been treated; they will not pursue charges against Hurst once the General Assembly is out of session.
In the officer's previous DUI arrests, the drivers all failed their field tests. Of his alcohol-related arrests, the lowest prelim breath test result was .097. The department stated this affirms their conclusion that the officer was consistent with every other DUI case he investigated during the past year.
The department emphasized their confidence in the officer-involved, saying he is a highly trained lieutenant, and the department trusts his judgment and use of discretion. They say they have full confidence the officer reached his conclusion on objective observation.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.