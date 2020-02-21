Children’s library opens in Whitcomb Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Whitcomb Housing Community Children’s Library officially opened to the neighborhood on Thursday evening.
The library is housed in the Whitcomb Court Community Center and is sponsored by the Fountain for Youth Foundation, which has opened other libraries in Richmond’s public housing communities.
Last year, the foundation opened a library in Mosby Court for students. Other libraries sponsored by Fountain for Youth are in Creighton Court, Essex Village, Northside Boys and Girls Club, and Randolph.
"My goal is to bring the same opportunities, benefits and advantages to the students in underserved communities that other youth in the city enjoy. Reading is fundamental. And it’s for everyone,” Fountain for Youth founder Hassan Fountain said.
“We are proud to partner with Fountain for Youth to bring easy access to books and reading to the students at Whitcomb. I encourage all of our families in the community to take advantage of this valuable resource for their students,” Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority CEO Damon Duncan said.
