Black History Month: Honoring Virginia Randolph Museum

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As we continue our Black History Month coverage around Richmond, we’re highlighting the Virginia Randolph Museum on 2200 Mountain Road in Glen Allen.
Virginia E. Randolph was born in Richmond, Virginia, on June 8, 1874.
She was the third of four children of slave parents. At the age of sixteen, she was graduated from Richmond Normal School, now known as Armstrong High School.
After a short teaching experience in Goochland County, Virginia, she secured a teaching position with the Henrico County School Board and opened the old Mountain Road School in 1892.
In 1908, Miss Randolph was named as the first Jeanes Supervisor Industrial Teacher by Superintendent Jackson Davis, Henrico County Schools.
The house currently located in Glen Allen was once used in the 1900s as the home economics cottage for the Virginia Randolph Training Center.
Virginia Randolph was an African-American educator in vocational training who kept an office in the cottage during the latter part of her life before she died in 1958.
She is currently buried on the grounds in front of the museum. In 1970, the structure was dedicated as a museum in honor of Miss Randolph and is a National Register Landmark.
To learn more about the Virginia Randolph Museum, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.