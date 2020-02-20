VDOT working overnight to patrol I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews from the Virginia Department of Transportation will be working overnight to patrol I-95.
Crews will be in the areas of Richmond, Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula and Fredricksburg to patrol I-95, primary roads and high-volume secondary roads for hazardous travel conditions.
Trucks will be applying sand, salt and treatment materials to reduce icing and improve motorist traction.
Plowing will also take place to clear away any slush and if two-inches of snow or more will accumulate on the road surface.
Drivers are encouraged to monitor news and weather reports closely before making a trip late Thursday or Friday.
