VDOT crews prepare overnight for upcoming weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) made overnight preparations for the upcoming weather.
VDOT crews started putting down a saltwater brine solution overnight on interstate routes in central Virginia, including the southern and eastern parts of Virginia where the most snow is expected.
The brine solution helps stop the ice from sticking to the pavement.
Crews are monitoring the pavement temperatures throughout the Richmond area and will look out for icy patches they can treat as snow will fall later on.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.