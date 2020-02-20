UNCG looks to extend streak vs VMI

VARYING EXPERIENCE: UNC Greensboro has leaned on senior leadership while VMI has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Spartans, seniors Isaiah Miller, James Dickey and Kyrin Galloway have combined to account for 45 percent of the team's total scoring. On the other bench, freshmen Garrett Gilkeson, Travis Evee and Kamdyn Curfman have combined to account for 46 percent of VMI's scoring this season and 49 percent of the team's points over its last five games.MIGHTY MILLER: Miller has connected on 24 percent of the 104 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 16 over the last five games. He's also converted 52.1 percent of his foul shots this season.