2 suspects in Majors’ murder enter not guilty pleas

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A third teenage suspect is pleading not guilty in connection with the attack that left a Barnard College student from Charlottesville dead in a New York City park.
Fourteen-year-old Luchiano Lewis appeared in court Wednesday, February 19. The teen had turned himself in earlier in the day, and was charged with first and second-degree robbery in connection with the group attack on Tessa Majors.
Lewis is being charged as an adult.
Majors, 18, was stabbed to death in Morningside Park on December 10 in what police say was a robbery gone wrong. Authorities said Majors fought back and bit one of the robbers' fingers. Majors staggered up a flight of stairs after being repeatedly stabbed, and collapsed in a crosswalk.
This latest arrest comes days after police charged 14-year-old Rashaun Weaver with murder. He is also charged as an adult, and entered not guilty pleas.
A 13-year-old boy is already charged with second-degree murder. The teen told detectives he was at the park with other youths, but wasn’t the one who stabbed Majors.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.