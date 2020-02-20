Senior Alert issued for missing Fairfax County man with cognitive impairment

FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing Fairfax County man who suffers from a cognitive impairment.
Police said William Shaw, 85, was last around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Clara Barton Road driving a 2008 white Toyota Sienna with Virginia registration 258-2BBE.
He was last seen wearing a green jacket and jeans.
Police said there is a credible threat to his health and safety with his disappearance.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-691-2131.
