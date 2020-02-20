Rusty Taco celebrates National Margarita Day with two new margaritas

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rusty Taco will be celebrating National Margarita Day with two new margaritas.
On Feb. 21, customers get to experience National Margarita Day early with the new Top Shelf Topo-Rita and the Raspberry Margarita.
The Top Shelf Topo-Rita features a top-shelf margarita with a salt rim, lime wedge and a splash of Topo Chico mineral water.
The Raspberry Margarita is loaded with the flavor of sweet and sour raspberry and finished off with a sugar rim and lime wedge.
Both drinks are available at select locations for a limited time only.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.