RRHA receives $11 million for capital improvements

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) was awarded an $11.5 million grant as part of $2.7 billion awarded to public housing authorities across the country.
The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced in mid-February individual capital improvement awards to improve and preserve communities.
RRHA is the largest Public Housing Authority in the state and will receive the largest award among those in Virginia.
“RRHA currently has an unmet capital need that exceeds $25 million. We will endeavor to responsibly allocate these funds to ensure maximum impact of capital improvements associated with RRHA’s public housing portfolio” CEO Damon Duncan said.
Duncan says this grant specifically provides annual Capital Fund Program funding for the maintenance and improvement of RRHA managed housing communities, as well as certain management and operating costs.
