Rancid, Dropkick Murphys to perform at Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rancid and Dropkick Murphys will be performing at Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Rancid and Dropkick Murphys, with special guest Gerry Cinnamon, will be performing at Virginia Credit Union LIVE at Richmond Raceway on May 4 at 6 p.m.
Rancid is an American punk rock band that formed in Berkeley, California in 1991and was one of the first groups to bring mainstream interest to punk rock in the 1990′s.
Rancid has released nine studio albums and has sold four million records worldwide, which has made it one of the most successful independent punk rock groups of all-time.
Dropkick Murphys is an American Celtic punk band that was formed in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1996. The band has released nine albums and gained mainstream popularity for their tours and St. Patrick’s Day shows held in Boston.
The Commonwealth Mall at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! will feature concessions, displays and merchandise on the day of the event.
Gates will open at 5 p.m., and parking for the event will be located in Lot D on the corner of Laburnum and Carolina Avenues.
Parking will cost $10 cash only for the public but will be free for Virginia Credit Union members with lots opening at 4 p.m.
To purchase tickets, visit Virginia Credit Union LIVE!'s website.
