Police warn students, public about making false threats

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police want young people and the entire community to remember something important – if you falsely call for officers, there will be consequences.
On Tuesday, police took a middle school student into custody on a charge of false summoning of law enforcement in connection to an incident at Moody Middle School.
On Jan. 13 Henrico dispatchers received a text to 911 about a possible active shooter at the school on Woodman Road. It prompted a huge response, with authorities searching room by room for an active threat.
“It caused a lot of panic in the community," said Henrico Police Lt. Matt Pecka.
In the end, it turned out to be a hoax. However, this week after an in-depth investigation using County and federal resources, charges were filed against the girl who police said sent the text.
“She was placed into custody and we worked with the juvenile intake officers and based on this offense she was placed into detention,” Pecka said.
Neighbors around the school said they agree with the decision to file charges. Some going on to say these incidents are happening far too often at schools these days.
NBC12′s legal analyst Steve Benjamin said, “This is the kind of thing a young person might do without understanding its seriousness - the contemporary equivalent of activating a fire alarm as a prank."
However, Benjamin added following questions need to be addressed:
- Whether this was an impulsive act with no thought of the consequences
- Whether this young person needs and can benefit from the resources and supervision available through juvenile court
"It's never our intention to place juveniles into detention, however, this is a collaborative effort to really drive the message that this is an unacceptable behavior," Pecka said. “This causes a lot of panic, fear within our community for everyone involved. The first responders, the parents, the students, and we really want to take this time for parents to be able to communicate with their children on what's acceptable and what is not."
This isn’t the first time a false threat has led to a massive response in the County. In Feb. 2019 a student at another Henrico school was also charged with false summoning of law enforcement after a false active shooter threat at that school.
"Detention is a possible outcome,” Pecka said. “Each case is going to be taken on a case by case basis... In this last scenario you look at the vast response of first responders who were taken away from their primary functions because this is truly all hands-on deck.
Benjamin added if the case moves forward, the court will have to look at several factors relevant to the juvenile’s culpability including:
- Any prior criminal conduct
- Intent and reason for her conduct
- All home, education, psychological and community circumstances
The student in the January false threat was released into the custody of her parents following her arraignment Wednesday.
