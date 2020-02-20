Police: Man from Honduras sentenced to prison for illegally reentering US

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to police, a man from Honduras was sentenced to prison.
Gustavo Perez-Paz, 53, was sentenced to over three years in prison for illegally reentering the United States after being removed for an aggravated felony.
Court documents say Perez-Paz first entered the U.S. illegally in 1991.
While in California in 1993, Perez-Paz was convicted of a drug offense and sentenced to three years in prison and was sent back to Honduras.
Sometime after that, he illegally returned to the U.S. and was arrested in South Carolina and Virginia of a DWI and related offenses.
Resulting from his 2011 DWI arrest and conviction in Richmond, he was turned over to ICE custody.
In November 2011, a federal grand jury indicted Perez-Paz for illegal reentry. He was sentenced to two years in prison and was sent back to Honduras once again.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.