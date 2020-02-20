Police investigate armed protest at Virginia delegate’s home

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Police in Alexandria are investigating after a man armed with a shotgun protested outside the home of a northern Virginia lawmaker.
The protester, Brandon Howard of Hopewell, told news outlets he was conducting a one-man peaceful protest Saturday as he stood outside the home of Democratic Delegate Mark Levine.
Howard was angered over gun-control legislation sponsored by Levine.
Levine says he believes Howard may have broken a law to publish someone’s name with the intent to intimidate or harass them.
Howard, who is chairman of Hopewell’s Republican Committee, posted a Facebook video with Levine’s home address urging others to join his protest.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)