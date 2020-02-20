Parking problems plague parts of Manchester

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parking problems are plaguing an up and coming part of The City of Richmond. Manchester is being transformed from an industrial area to one that has a mix of shoppers, workers and residents. They also all need parking.
“Parking is getting a little bit out of hand. People think they can just park anywhere without consequences,” said Manchester resident Jonathan Brendle
He’s called Stockton Street home for almost two years. In that time, Brendle says the parking situation has gone south.
“It’s just difficult to understand why people think they can just do that and it’s definitely about safety,” said Brendle.
Brendle’s seen people parked in front of fire hydrants, blocking driveways and too close to intersections. But he’s also concerned with the lack of parking enforcement by the Richmond City Police Department.
“There’s always challenges when we’re dealing with parking in an urban environment and Manchester in particularly is a fast growing part of our city,” said 1st Precinct Commander Rick Edwards.
Richmond Police say they are getting more and more calls about parking issues in the area.
"We just want people to be mindful that they need to park where they are supposed to park,” said Commander Edwards.
The 1st precinct commander hopes a fleet of bike officers will help with the situation. And for Brendle, he’ll keep up the parking fight if it doesn’t get better.
“I do have a bit of faith but time will tell," said Brendle.
