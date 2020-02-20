Organization seeks community partners for upcoming diaper drive

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Families First program is seeking community partners to help collect diapers for its 7th annual diaper driver.
Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Families First is a program that provides support to first-time parents to help ensure children are healthy and ready to start school at age five.
The organization is searching for community partners, such as local businesses, churches, and fraternities and sororities, to help collect a variety of new, unopened packages of diapers and wipes.
The diaper drive runs the entire month of March.
“More than 14,000 children’s diapers were collected last year with the hope to collect even more this year; along with pull-up diapers and wipes,” a release said.
Anyone interested should contact Ashley Rogers, Families First Program Coordinator, at 804-318-8648 or send an email to rogersa@chesterfield.gov.
“The Diaper Drive has a profound impact on the families we serve through our Families First,” Rogers said. “We are able to help our first-time families with children save on costs, allowing them to focus on their growing families.”
