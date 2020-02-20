News to Know for Feb. 20: Fire update; Attorney, wife abduction charges; Woman shot in face; Goat stealing; Snow is coming

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Snow has finally come upon us!
First Alert Weather Day for snow Thursday afternoon into the evening, especially to the south and east of Richmond. Highest totals in southern Virginia.
Cloudy with snow likely from mid to late afternoon through the night. Accumulations will be highest in southern and southeastern VA (2-3″), metro Richmond (dusting-1″). Highs in the upper 30s, but falling by early evening.
Fire crews battled a massive two-alarm fire at a recycling plant in Richmond on Tuesday evening.
Richmond fire crews were able to get the fire under control just before 9 p.m.
Fire officials said firefighters conducted a primary search and did not have any injuries or deaths to report at the time.
The Lawson Company bought the property in Dec. 2019, and a spokesperson confirms plans to turn the property into an apartment community.
Crews from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) made overnight preparations for the upcoming weather.
VDOT crews started putting down a saltwater brine solution overnight on interstate routes in central Virginia, including the southern and eastern parts of Virginia where the most snow is expected.
Crews are monitoring the pavement temperatures throughout the Richmond area and will look out for icy patches they can treat as snow will fall later on.
Police are searching for a vehicle of interest in connection to a homicide that happened Monday night.
Police were called to the corner of Redd and Coalter Streets just before 6:30 p.m. for a person shot. When they arrived, 27-year-old Kieshell Walker was on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.
Detectives are now looking for a silver or gray four-door sedan, with a glass panoramic roof that may be connected to the shooting.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or the shooting should call police or Crime Stopper at 804-780-1000.
Many neighbors in Richmond’s Manchester area are raising red flags over a proposed casino.
The Pamunkey Tribe wants to build a $350 million gambling resort off Ingram Avenue and Commerce Road.
The meeting gets underway Thursday, February 20, 2020. It runs from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Bellemeade Community Center on Lynhaven Avenue.
A woman is fighting for her life following a shooting in Petersburg, sources said.
The shooting happened along Leavenworth Street on Wednesday evening.
Sources said the victim had a gunshot wound to the face and is being flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A Petersburg attorney and his wife are once again facing abduction charges in connection to an incident in July 2019.
Charles and Mari Liza Hardenbergh were indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 6 for charges including abduction, destruction of property, grand larceny and malicious wounding.
The Hardenberghs is scheduled for another court hearing Feb. 25 where counsel will be appointed.
A huge turnout is expected at a meeting in Hanover over concerns about a proposed Wegman’s Distribution Center.
Earlier this month, residents voiced their concerns and worries about the added traffic the facility would bring.
Hanover County’s Planning Director says, “New proposed zoning ordinances would have less of an impact on the area.”
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a farmer held a man trying to steal goats at gunpoint while in a field.
Deputies were called on Feb. 14 just before 10 p.m. to a home along Leeland Road after a call came in about a farmer holding a man at gunpoint in the middle of a field.
The man’s truck was found nearby with three goats tied up next to it.
