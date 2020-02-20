Lawsuit over Virginia Tech hazing suspension settled

ROANOKE, Va. - A lawsuit from a former Virginia Tech student who was accused of overseeing a ceremony that violated the school's hazing policy has been settled.
The Roanoke Times reports a university spokesman said Wednesday that the matter had been mutually resolved. Darrien Brown had filed a federal lawsuit last month alleging he was denied due process when administrators suspended him for two semesters.
He was accused of overseeing a blood-pinning ceremony in which the sharp ends of military pins are pushed into the chests of cadets.
Neither the school spokesman nor Brown’s attorney would confirm whether Brown was readmitted to Virginia Tech.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)