Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

VIRGINIA TECH-HAZING LAWSUIT
Lawsuit over Virginia Tech hazing suspension settled
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A lawsuit from a former Virginia Tech student who was accused of overseeing a ceremony that violated the school's hazing policy has been settled. The Roanoke Times reports a university spokesman said Wednesday that the matter had been mutually resolved. Darrien Brown had filed a federal lawsuit last month alleging he was denied due process when administrators suspended him for two semesters. He was accused of overseeing a blood-pinning ceremony in which the sharp ends of military pins are pushed into the chests of cadets. Neither the school spokesman nor Brown's attorney would confirm whether Brown was readmitted to Virginia Tech.
PREGNANT WOMAN SHOT
Authorities say pregnant woman's baby dies after shooting
FIELDALE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia sheriff's office says a pregnant woman lost her baby after she was shot in the face, and a man has been charged in the incident. The Winston-Salem Journal reports deputies with the Henry County Sheriff's Office found 34-year-old Krystal Anne McReynolds in a home in Fieldale on Tuesday night. McReynolds was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Authorities say her unborn child died, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. The sheriff's office filed multiple charges against 35-year-old Thomas Christopher McDowell of Fieldale and placed him in jail without bond.
AP-US-WASHINGTON'S-FALSE-TEETH
Store yanks souvenir Washington dentures over slavery link
MOUNT VERNON, Va. (AP) — George Washington's Mount Vernon estate says it will no longer sell a souvenir depicting the founding father's false teeth amid criticism that Washington's dentures were made with teeth pulled from the mouths of his slaves. Critics said selling a souvenir magnet depicting Washington's famous false teeth trivialized the fact that Washington's slaves had to lose their own teeth. On Wednesday, Mount Vernon said on Twitter that it would remove the magnet from its online store. It has been known for years that Washington paid about six pounds for nine teeth that were pulled from slaves' mouths. That fact received renewed attention following publication of a revisionist biography.
SEXUAL ASSAULT NURSES-SHORTAGE
National shortage of forensic nurses frustrates rape victims
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A nationwide shortage of sexual assault nurse examiners means that rape victims are often forced to drive from hospital to hospital to find someone trained to examine them. A 2016 national study of six selected states found they did not meet the need for exams, particularly in rural areas. A 2019 study showed that in Virginia, only 16 out of 122 licensed hospitals provide sexual assault forensic exams. Only about 150 of the state's 94,000 registered nurses are credentialed forensic nurses.
ARMED PROTEST
Police investigate armed protest at Virginia delegate's home
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Police in Alexandria are investigating after a man armed with a shotgun protested outside the home of a northern Virginia lawmaker. The protester, Brandon Howard of Hopewell, told news outlets he was conducting a one-man peaceful protest Saturday as he stood outside the home of Democratic Delegate Mark Levine. Howard was angered over gun-control legislation sponsored by Levine. Levine says he believes Howard may have broken a law to publish someone's name with the intent to intimidate or harass them. Howard, who is chairman of Hopewell's Republican Committee, posted a Facebook video with Levine's home address urging others to join his protest.
CHELSEA MANNING
Chelsea Manning renews effort to end jail term in Virginia
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Former intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning is again asking a judge to let her out of jail. Her lawyers filed a motion seeking her release Wednesday in federal court in Alexandria. The lawyers say Manning has shown during 11 months of incarceration that she can't be coerced into testifying. Manning has been in jail since 2019 for refusing to testify to a grand jury investigating Wikileaks. Manning could face another seven months of jail time. The civil contempt citation is designed to coerce her testimony but case law calls for a jail term to end once a person has shown they can't be coerced.
BC-VA-NORFOLK SOUTHERN-ROANOKE OPERATIONS
Norfolk Southern to reduce operations, cut jobs in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Norfolk Southern says it will close a locomotive maintenance facility and a locomotive parts distribution center in Roanoke, Virginia. The closure will impact 104 jobs. The Roanoke Times reports that 85 union-represented workers will have move to the company’s one remaining heavy-duty locomotive repair shop in Altoona, Pennsylvania, to keep their jobs. The closures will mark yet another low point in the long decline of the industry in Roanoke. More than 5,000 people once worked for the railroad there. The company said that the latest cuts will drop Roanoke-area employment to 650 workers in management and union positions in the transportation, mechanical and engineering departments.
TOLL PAYMENTS
New app can be used for toll payments on Virginia highways
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The private company that runs Virginia's Express Lanes has launched an app that allows for mobile payment of tolls. Transurban says its new GoToll app is ideal for people who occasionally use Virginia's toll roads but don't have an E-Z Pass transponder installed in their car. The app currently works on 12 Virginia highways, including the Express Lanes on the Capital Beltway, I-95 and I-66 in northern Virginia. It can also be used on the I-64 Express Lanes, the Elizabeth River Tunnels and the Chesapeake Expressway. Drivers who sign up for the app will register using their car's license plate number. Transactions on the app incur an 85-cent service fee.