Huge turnout expected at Wegman’s Distribution Center meeting in Hanover tonight

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A huge turnout is expected at a meeting in Hanover over concerns about a proposed Wegman’s Distribution Center.
Earlier this month, residents voiced their concerns and worries about the added traffic the facility would bring.
According to sources, planned building site for the center will be along Sliding Hill and Ashcake Roads in Ashland, using zone ordinances from 1995.
Hanover County’s Planning Director says, “New proposed zoning ordinances would have less of an impact on the area.”
