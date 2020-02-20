Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Max Scherzer is scheduled to start the Washington Nationals' exhibition opener against the Houston Astros in a rematch of last year's World Series. Scherzer's last start came in Game 7 of the Fall Classic at Houston. The Nationals won that one for the first championship in franchise history. Since then, the Astros have become embroiled in a sign-stealing scandal dating to their 2017 title. Scherzer threw his first live batting practice of spring training on Wednesday and declared that his shoulder felt tired — which the three-time Cy Young Award winner said is a good thing.