Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kameron McGusty scored five of his 21 points in the third overtime to lead Miami to a 102-95 triple-overtime victory over Virginia Tech in the longest Atlantic Coast Conference game in 17 years. Isaiah Wong added a career-high 27 points, and Chris Lykes finished with 23 for the ’Canes, who won their third straight game. Tyrece Radford paced the Hokies with a career-high 26 points.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Braxton Key and Kihei Clark scored 17 points each and Virginia gradually pulled away for its third consecutive victory, 78-65 against Boston College. The Cavaliers already led 45-39 when two free throws by Key sparked a 25-11 run. Key had 11 points in the spurt that gave Virginia a 70-50 lead with 5:21 to play. The victory solidified the Cavaliers' grasp on fourth place in the conference with three weeks remaining. Nik Popovic led to Eagles with 22 points and Jay Heath had 18.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alpha Diallo had 18 points and eight rebounds and Luwane Pipkins added 16 points as Providence defeated Georgetown 73-63. Kalif Young added 11 points and nine rebounds and Maliek White had 11 points and seven assists for Providence. Jahvon Blair had 20 points for the Hoyas. Terrell Allen added 16 points and Jamorko Pickett had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Max Scherzer is scheduled to start the Washington Nationals' exhibition opener against the Houston Astros in a rematch of last year's World Series. Scherzer's last start came in Game 7 of the Fall Classic at Houston. The Nationals won that one for the first championship in franchise history. Since then, the Astros have become embroiled in a sign-stealing scandal dating to their 2017 title. Scherzer threw his first live batting practice of spring training on Wednesday and declared that his shoulder felt tired — which the three-time Cy Young Award winner said is a good thing.