Health department says no coronavirus at Henrico daycare

“The coronavirus notice in our center is only the common cold strand. This is not in any way related to the strand being reported in China. This information can be verified with the health department if necessary. As soon as this was reported to us from a parent we took no time sharing it with everyone in the center and closed the whole right side of the building until more detailed information was shared with us from the health department. We have followed all health department guidelines and more. Or top priority is the health and safety of the children and families we serve.”