Health department says no coronavirus at Henrico daycare

HENRICO, (WWBT) - Tuesday afternoon, parents at an eastern-Henrico daycare got the shock of a lifetime after the daycare posted a message on their wall directed to the parents of the children saying that there has been one reported case of the Rhinovirus and Coronavirus in the classroom.
With the international coronavirus health crisis grabbing headlines, it’s easy to see how this message didn’t sit well with parents of children who attend the daycare, but the Richmond City and Henrico Health Districts say that the strain at the daycare isn’t the same as the one causing concern overseas.
“If you have not traveled to the area of China, if you have not recently cared for someone who was known to have this Coronavirus 19 infection, your risk is very, very low,” Dr. Melisa Viray.
Viray says every year people come in contact with at least four strains of coronavirus. She adds that coronavirus is known to cause upper respiratory illnesses, flu-like symptoms, and the common cold.
“This is frequently part of the respiratory virus panels that your urgent care will check when you come in with a cold or a cough or the flu, for these commonly seen viruses to see if that might be the cause of your illness,” said Viray.
The doctor adds that the strain making waves in China dubbed COVD-19.
“This strain causes more severe disease,” said Viray. “We don’t know a lot about COVD-19 yet, and we’d really like to prevent these more severe outcomes from occurring in the U.S.
Viray says the reason doctors are taking the COVD-19 strain of the coronavirus so seriously is that there is a lot they don’t know about the strain.
“We are going to be a little more cautious than something we know a lot about because we don’t want to make any assumptions and then end up being wrong,” said Viray. “We are very much on the alert when it comes to trying to make sure that we keep an eye out for COVD-19, but don’t forget that there is regular coronavirus causing the common cold every year."
Viray says COVD-19 is most commonly spread person-to-person, so unless someone in the area has traveled to China recently or interacted with someone who was carrying COV-19 it would be highly unlikely that the strain could show up in Virginia.
In regards to the daycare behind the coronavirus message to parents they sent us a statement saying:
“The coronavirus notice in our center is only the common cold strand. This is not in any way related to the strand being reported in China. This information can be verified with the health department if necessary. As soon as this was reported to us from a parent we took no time sharing it with everyone in the center and closed the whole right side of the building until more detailed information was shared with us from the health department. We have followed all health department guidelines and more. Or top priority is the health and safety of the children and families we serve.”
Out of privacy, NBC12 will not be naming the daycare.
Viray says that the preventative measure for fighting the common cold or flu is the same as the coronavirus.
“The things that we use to prevent the regular coronavirus are the same things we’re going to use to prevent this novel coronavirus which means, good cough hygiene, really good handwashing, staying home when your sick; all of those things that we say are even truer now," said Viray.
Viray says so far that there are only 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S.
