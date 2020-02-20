Golden, defense lead Spiders past George Mason for 20th win

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Grant Golden scored 21 points and Richmond forced George Mason into 19 turnovers as the Spiders topped the Patriots, 65-50, at the Robins Center on Wednesday night. The win marks Richmond’s fifth straight.
The Spiders jumped out to a lead, but both teams went cold offensively in the late stages of the first half and UR went into the locker room up 26-19. A 10-2 run in the second half allowed Chris Mooney’s squad to open up a 50-35 lead and the Spiders maintained the advantage down the stretch to go on for the victory.
Richmond reached the 20 win plateau for the sixth time under Mooney and for the first time since 2016-2017. The Spiders also improved to 10-3 in the Atlantic 10, one game behind Rhode Island for second place in the league.
Golden added seven rebounds to go along with his 21 points. Blake Francis chipped in 14 points, as the Spiders found their groove in the second half, resorting primarily to an inside game and shooting 53.8 percent in the frame.
Wednesday’s game was much different than the two teams’ first meeting of the season, a 97-87 Spider win in Fairfax back on January 14. The Patriots’ Javon Greene scored 39 points in that contest, but was held to just 11 points this time around.
Richmond heads to St. Bonaventure on Saturday for a 6:30pm showdown in Olean.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.