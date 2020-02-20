FBI continues to investigate 2016 robbery, murder of motel worker in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The FBI in Richmond continues to investigate an armed robbery and murder of a motel worker that happened in 2016 in Chesterfield.
Agents said Jerry V. Colyer was working at the Econo-Lodge Motel on Indian Hill Road on Sept. 29, 2016, when he was approached by an armed man who was demanding money.
After complying with the robber’s demands, officials said Colyer was shot at point-blank and died. The man got away on foot.
At the time of the robbery and murder, agents said the robber appears to have had a white bandage around his right hand.
The FBI is also offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 804-261-1044 or the Chesterfield County Police Department’s Unsolved Major Investigations Group at 804-717-6024.
