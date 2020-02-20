Family seeks justice in murder of beloved 27-year-old mother of two

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond mother is speaking out hoping someone will come forward with information in the death of her beloved daughter. 27-year-old Kieshell Walker was shot and killed Monday night while sitting in her own car near Mosby Court. She leaves behind two young children. Detectives are hard at work to find the person responsible.
Those close to Walker said they don’t believe she was the intended target of the gunfire that claimed her life.
"I've seen this over and over with other families. I would have never thought it would be me,” Wanda Scott said. With her daughter and a detective by her side, Scott feels as any mother would right now. "This is the worst nightmare that a parent can go through."
Someone shot her daughter as she sat in the passenger seat of her own car Monday night on Coalter Street. Multiple shots were fired.
"Honestly, I thought she was going to be OK once she gets to the hospital because I wasn’t trying to think my sister is going to take her last breath,” the victim’s sister Kentasia Smith said.
Police are not saying if anyone else was in the car at the time.
"The person or persons responsible for this showed no regard for human life, gave absolutely zero consideration to bystanders and who may or may not have been in that vehicle,” Detective Kevin Hughes said.
Walker leaves behind two sons, a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old.
"We’re hurting. We’re really hurting,” Scott added. Adding more hurt is the reality that soon her grandchildren will notice something’s changed. “They’re just playing, being kids but I know the question is gonna come: ‘Where’s my mommy’?” Scott said.
That's why they're praying for justice.
"So that when these children's father look up to them and ask about where their mother is at least he can explain to them that the person who did this to her is paying the price,” Hughes added.
Walker did not live at the scene of the crime. Whoever did this was driving a silver or grey four-door car at the time. They fired shots and drove off. There was another shooting not far from the scene about 45 minutes earlier. Police are looking into whether they’re connected.
