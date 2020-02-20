Deputies: Farmer holds man trying to steal goats at gunpoint in field

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a farmer held a man trying to steal goats at gunpoint while in a field.
Deputies were called on Feb. 14 just before 10 p.m. to a home along Leeland Road after a call came in about a farmer holding a man at gunpoint in the middle of a field.
“The farmer told the deputy that the suspect was intoxicated and attempting to steal several goats. The suspect was slurring his words and initially provided false identification to the deputy.,” officials said.
Shortly after, the deputy determined the suspect’s name was Cole Schrock, 19, of Clear Brook.
Schrock also said he was pretending to be drunk, which was confirmed by a breath test, officials said.
“The farmer then realized that the suspect had recently purchased a few goats from him and initially did not recognize him because his face was hidden under a hood,” deputies said.
Schrock’s truck was found nearby with three goats tied up next to it.
The farmer told the deputy that his wife went outside to check on the goats and found that they had been let out of their pen. He said she also thought a man was hiding in the field. That’s when the farmer said he found Schrock and held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived.
Schrock is charged with larceny of animals, identity theft to avoid arrest, and unlawful entry with intent to commit larceny. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
