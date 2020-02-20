Brown, St. Joe's visit George Mason

LEADING THE WAY: The Hawks are led by Brown and Lorenzo Edwards. Brown has averaged 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while Edwards has put up 7.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Patriots have been led by Greene and AJ Wilson. Greene has averaged 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while Wilson has put up 11.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game.CLUTCH CAMERON: Brown has connected on 31.3 percent of the 131 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 20 over his last three games. He's also converted 58.1 percent of his free throws this season.