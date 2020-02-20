2 arrested after vehicle pursuit in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Richmond on Thursday morning.
Officers initiated a pursuit around 10:41 a.m. on a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Henrico.
The chase started at Cool Lane and Mechanicsville Turnpike and ended in the 1400 block of Saint James Street.
Police said two men were arrested after the chase. The driver was charged with grand larceny of an automobile and felony eluding. While the passenger was arrested on an unrelated warrant.
Police continue to investigate.
