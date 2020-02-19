'We want our firefighters to become old firefighters’: Crews take extra precautions for chemical cleanups

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Even when fires that are “out,” the risks aren’t over for firefighters, as harmful chemicals could still be clinging to their bodies.
“The fires of today are way different from the fires of a long time ago,” said Henrico Fire Chief Doug Reynolds.
Tuesday’s recycling plant fire, for example, burnt tires and other chemicals, sending black smoke into the air.
But even the average house fire can put the health of firefighters at risk. Reynolds points to chemicals found in many types of furniture, like foam mattresses and often come delivered in compact boxes.
“When they catch on fire and start to melt, all those gases start to catch on fire. It is a ‘toxic soup’ within a house fire,” he said.
Reynolds says in the last few years, his county has put a major emphasis on the health of the 500 members of their fire force – and it starts on-scene with decontamination.
“85% of the cancer-causing materials can easily be washed off right there at the fire scene. We’re going to get changed out of that gear. We use wipes on our face, necks, wrists - all areas that we found are susceptible to getting those cancer-causing particles into our system,” he said.
Chief Reynolds says every Henrico firefighter has two sets of their gear, which totals up to $2,000 per kit.
Firefighters are also required to shower once when they return to the firehouse so they’re aren’t carrying toxic chemicals to their own homes or the common areas of the station.
Firefighters are also given heavy-duty bags to place gear in, should they need to transport it in their personal cars.
The firetrucks are also connected to hoses, which suck in the fumes emitted and divert them through piping outside of the firehouse.
“Our big goal here for everybody is that we want our firefighters to become old firefighters,” the chief added.
Richmond Fire says that they also follow similar protocols for their own firefighting staff.
