Virginia inches closer to ‘menstrual equity’ with legislation requiring schools to provide products

Virginia has yet to eliminate the sales tax on pads and tampons, which many advocates consider the Holy Grail of “menstrual equity.”
But it’s inching closer with legislation that requires public schools to provide free menstrual supplies. Under an amended version of the bill, which cleared the House 60-39 on Feb. 4 and passed the Senate in a 39-1 vote on Monday, local school boards would be required to stock free pads or tampons in public school bathrooms for fifth through 12th graders.
Supporters say the legislation goes a long way in reducing the stigma for students who get their periods at school. And while both the House and Senate bills faced sharp questioning in committee — especially when it came to paying for the supplies — there was also broad bipartisan support from legislators who described it as a commonsense measure.
“We already provide toilet paper,” said Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, a former high school principal. “I think it’s a necessity for young females to have these supplies in restrooms, just for the convenience and the sake of distance.”
Gov. Ralph Northam will “carefully review” the bill when it crosses his desk, according to spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky. If he signs it, Virginia would become the fifth state in the U.S. to require free pads and tampons in schools.
The legislation is part of a nationwide push to view period supplies as a basic necessity, said Holly Siebold, the founder and executive director of a nonprofit called BRAWS (Bringing Resources to Aid Women’s Shelters). Virginia, like many states, doesn’t exempt pads and tampons from state and local sales tax as it does for other medical supplies — including prescription drugs such as Viagra, Siebold pointed out.
Lawmakers voted last year to reduce taxes on menstrual supplies from 5.3 to 2.5 percent. Legislation proposed this year to totally eliminate the tax passed the Senate, but the House voted down similar legislation, making passage unlikely this year unless budget negotiators agree to account for an anticipated $1.08 million in lost tax revenue by fiscal year 2026.
Advocates, many of whom have joined to form the Virginia Menstrual Equity Coalition, view the school legislation as a step in the right direction.
