Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway hosting PRIMUS: A Tribute To Kings Tour

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Raceway will be hosting the PRIMUS: A Tribute To Kings Tour at The Commonwealth Mall at Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Gates will be opening at 6:30 p.m., with the performance starting at 7:30 p.m.
A Tribute To Kings will showcase PRIMUS performing Rush’s classic album, A Farewell To Kings, as well as their own music.
Special guests will include Wolfmother and The Sword.
Primus is an American funk metal band that was formed in California in 1984. Members of the band include the founder, Les Claypool on bassist/vocalist, Larry “Ler” LaLonde on guitar and Tim “Herb” Alexander on drums.
Wolfmother is a hard rock band that was formed in 2004 from Sydney, New South Wales Australia. The members include Andrew Stockdale on vocals and guitars, Harnish Rosser on drums and Brad Heald on bass.
The Sword is an American heavy metal band from Austin, Texas, that was formed in 2003. The band’s members are John D. Cronise on vocals and guitar, Kyle Shutt on guitar, Bryan Richie on bass and Santiago “Jimmy” Vela III on drums.
The Commonwealth Mall at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! will have concessions, displays and merchandise at the event.
Parking costs $10 and will be located in Lot D at the corner of Laburnum and Carolina Avenues.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
