Uncover African American history at the American Civil War Museum

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As we continue our Black History month coverage around Richmond, we’re highlighting the American Civil War Museum on 480 Tredegar Street.
The museum explores the past of the American Civil War from multiple perspectives from the Union and Confederates, to the enslaved and free African Americans.
Richmond was once the second-largest market for enslaved people and the capital of a state where more than half of all Civil War battles were fought.
To understand the complex history of the Civil War, the museum provides a comprehensive educational experience at three different museum sites which include exhibits, tours, classroom lectures and digital manuscripts.
