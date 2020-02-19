Towson looks to sweep William & Mary

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Brian Fobbs, Nakye Sanders and Dennis Tunstall have collectively scored 41 percent of Towson's points this season. For William & Mary, Nathan Knight, Andy Van Vliet, Bryce Barnes and Tyler Hamilton have combined to account for 63 percent of all William & Mary scoring, including 71 percent of the team's points over its last five games.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Knight has connected on 30.7 percent of the 88 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 10 over the last three games. He's also made 76.4 percent of his foul shots this season.