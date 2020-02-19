Southern Women’s Show returning to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Southern Women’s Show is returning to Richmond once again in March.
Enjoy hundreds of boutiques with the latest fashions, jewelry, treats, health and beauty and much more. There will also be fashion shows, chefs and celebrity guests.
There will also be a “Voice of RVA" competition for those who love to sing.
The show will be March 20-22 at the Richmond Raceway Complex from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets will be $13 at the door for adults and only $10 if bought online in advance. Children 6-12 years old will be $6, and kids younger are free.
