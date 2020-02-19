Shelter dog euthanasia numbers dropping in Virginia

According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, on Jan. 1 of 2019, 8,092 dogs were counted on hand at Virginia shelters. During the year, 110,000 dogs were brought into custody. By Dec. 31 there were 7,430 on hand in Virginia shelters. Out of the dogs brought into custody during the year, 41,000 of those dogs were found as strays, and 56% of them were reclaimed by their owners.