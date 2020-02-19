Police: Tractor-trailer driver charged with reckless driving after crash

Police: Tractor-trailer driver charged with reckless driving after crash
February 19, 2020

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - According to police, a tractor-trailer driver has been charged with reckless driving after a crash.

On Feb. 19 at 6:20 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the 4100 block of James Madison Highway.

A freightliner tractor-trailer hauling bags of wood pellets was traveling northbound on James Madison Highway when it veered off the right side of the road, overturned and struck a tree and utility pole.

The crash caused the load of pellets to be lost.

Walter Scott, 44, of South Carolina, was the driver of the tractor-trailer. Scott was wearing his seatbelt and had minor injuries.

According to police, Scott has been charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

