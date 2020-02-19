Police investigating shooting in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting in Hopewell.
On Feb. 18 at approximately 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of West Poythress Street after hearing several shots being fired in the area.
While officers observed the area, a call came in that a 29-year-old male from Hopewell had entered John Randolph Medical Center seeking treatment with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
According to police, the victim was inside a vehicle near the intersection of North 12th Avenue and West Poythress Street when unknown individuals began shooting at the vehicle.
The victim’s identity is not being released at this time as police continue to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information should contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers at 804-541-2202.
